ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The statewide coronavirus positivity decreased again Thursday as a total of 121,800 cases were reported in Maryland over the span of the pandemic.
The statewide positivity rate hit a record low at 2.57%.
Nine more Marylanders died from COVID-19 since Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths to 3,765.
Hospitalizations increased by 17 cases to 349, of which 81 patients remain in the ICU.
More than 2.46 million coronavirus tests have been administered in the state and 1.43 million have come back negative.
Today, @MDHealthDept reports 121,800 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Maryland.
The statewide positivity rate is now 2.57%.
Maryland has 3,765 deaths, 1,439,779 negative tests and 7,416 patients have been released from isolation.https://t.co/KKKpzJPpNU
— Maryland Department of Health (@MDHealthDept) September 24, 2020
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|459
|(22)
|Anne Arundel
|9,812
|(234)
|12*
|Baltimore City
|15,374
|(466)
|18*
|Baltimore County
|17,655
|(598)
|23*
|Calvert
|928
|(27)
|1*
|Caroline
|640
|(6)
|Carroll
|1,925
|(121)
|3*
|Cecil
|1,034
|(33)
|1*
|Charles
|2,737
|(98)
|2*
|Dorchester
|582
|(10)
|Frederick
|3,975
|(124)
|7*
|Garrett
|72
|(1)
|Harford
|2,963
|(72)
|4*
|Howard
|4,997
|(117)
|6*
|Kent
|300
|(22)
|2*
|Montgomery
|22,078
|(801)
|40*
|Prince George’s
|28,887
|(799)
|23*
|Queen Anne’s
|650
|(25)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|1,262
|(57)
|Somerset
|252
|(4)
|Talbot
|549
|(6)
|Washington
|1,705
|(37)
|Wicomico
|1,936
|(48)
|Worcester
|1,028
|(25)
|1*
|Data not available
|(12)
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|4,505
|10-19
|10,140
|(2)
|20-29
|22,938
|(23)
|1*
|30-39
|22,064
|(47)
|6*
|40-49
|19,530
|(121)
|3*
|50-59
|17,784
|(309)
|16*
|60-69
|11,917
|(620)
|13*
|70-79
|7,122
|(938)
|27*
|80+
|5,800
|(1,703)
|78*
|Data not available
|(2)
|Female
|64,355
|(1,844)
|75*
|Male
|57,445
|(1,921)
|69*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|38,719
|(1,543)
|55*
|Asian (NH)
|2,305
|(139)
|6*
|White (NH)
|30,278
|(1,593)
|71*
|Hispanic
|26,527
|(436)
|12*
|Other (NH)
|5,594
|(42)
|Data not available
|18,377
|(12)