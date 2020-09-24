CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Positivity Rate Declines As Cases Near 122K
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The statewide coronavirus positivity decreased again Thursday as a total of 121,800 cases were reported in Maryland over the span of the pandemic.

The statewide positivity rate hit a record low at 2.57%.

Nine more Marylanders died from COVID-19 since Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths to 3,765.

Hospitalizations increased by 17 cases to 349, of which 81 patients remain in the ICU.

More than 2.46 million coronavirus tests have been administered in the state and 1.43 million have come back negative.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 459 (22)
Anne Arundel 9,812 (234) 12*
Baltimore City 15,374 (466) 18*
Baltimore County 17,655 (598) 23*
Calvert 928 (27) 1*
Caroline 640 (6)
Carroll 1,925 (121) 3*
Cecil 1,034 (33) 1*
Charles 2,737 (98) 2*
Dorchester 582 (10)
Frederick 3,975 (124) 7*
Garrett 72 (1)
Harford 2,963 (72) 4*
Howard 4,997 (117) 6*
Kent 300 (22) 2*
Montgomery 22,078 (801) 40*
Prince George’s 28,887 (799) 23*
Queen Anne’s 650 (25) 1*
St. Mary’s 1,262 (57)
Somerset 252 (4)
Talbot 549 (6)
Washington 1,705 (37)
Wicomico 1,936 (48)
Worcester 1,028 (25) 1*
Data not available (12)

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 4,505
10-19 10,140 (2)
20-29 22,938 (23) 1*
30-39 22,064 (47) 6*
40-49 19,530 (121) 3*
50-59 17,784 (309) 16*
60-69 11,917 (620) 13*
70-79 7,122 (938) 27*
80+ 5,800 (1,703) 78*
Data not available (2)
Female 64,355 (1,844) 75*
Male 57,445 (1,921) 69*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 38,719 (1,543) 55*
Asian (NH) 2,305 (139) 6*
White (NH) 30,278 (1,593) 71*
Hispanic 26,527 (436) 12*
Other (NH) 5,594 (42)
Data not available 18,377 (12)

