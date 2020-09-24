GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan took a tour of Novavax Thursday morning to learn more about their progress on a coronavirus vaccine.
“Since the very beginning, I have said that our state would lead the way to develop treatments and perhaps even a vaccine for COVID-19,” Hogan tweeted. “With support from Operation Warp Speed, Novavax is working around clock to deliver a COVID-19 vaccine as early as late this year. Its vaccine candidate, which is currently in its second phase of clinical trials, is one of the most promising in the country.”
Hogan said advanced planning is underway at the state health department for ordering, distributing and administering the vaccine as soon as it becomes available. He said vaccine priority will go to those at the highest risk of developing complications from COVID-19.
