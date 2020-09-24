CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Positivity Rate Declines As Cases Near 122K
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ROSEDALE, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County are searching for two girls who went missing from Rosedale.

Keyonna Gunthrop, 12, and Tyonna Gunthrop, 13, were last seen in the area of Leiden Road. They left home in a white two-door sedan, police said.

Keyonna was last seen wearing jean shorts and a black shirt, while Tyonna was last seen wearing jeans, a red shirt and tan lace shawl.

Anyone who sees them should call police at 410-853-3650 or 911.

