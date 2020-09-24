ROSEDALE, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County are searching for two girls who went missing from Rosedale.
Keyonna Gunthrop, 12, and Tyonna Gunthrop, 13, were last seen in the area of Leiden Road. They left home in a white two-door sedan, police said.
Keyonna was last seen wearing jean shorts and a black shirt, while Tyonna was last seen wearing jeans, a red shirt and tan lace shawl.
#MISSING: Keyonna (left – age 12, LSW jean shorts/black shirt) & Tyonna (right – age 13, LSW jeans/red shirt/tan lace shawl) Gunthrop from Leiden Rd, 21206; left home in white 2-door sedan. If seen/have info call CACU at 410-853-3650 or dial 911. ^jzp pic.twitter.com/irOmSBuq1U
Anyone who sees them should call police at 410-853-3650 or 911.