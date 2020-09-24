ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A 54-year-old man pleaded guilty and was then found not criminally responsible in the murder of a 22-year-old man in Glen Burnie in 2019, the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office said this week.
James Verombeck is expected to be housed at a secure psychiatric hospital in Jessup after a forensic psychiatrist determined he was suffering from schizoaffective disorder and bipolar disorder.
Verombeck fatally shot Tyrique Hudson on April 15, 2019. He was arrested following a nine-hour standoff with police.
The state’s attorney’s office said Verombeck told detectives he believed Hudson had been spying on him from his apartment one floor above.
Two months before the shooting, a judge denied a peace order Hudson had requested against Verombeck after Verombeck reportedly made a death threat against him.
Hudson, a software engineer, had recently graduated from North Carolina A&T State University and moved to Maryland for work.