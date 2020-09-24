BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The news out of Louisville Wednesday of the grand jury’s charges in the case of the death of Breonna Taylor at the hands of Louisville Police has drawn reaction across the country. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson took time to address the decision during his press conference on Thursday. The quarterback spent three years in Louisville as a quarterback for the Cardinals, and he said that he doesn’t feel that justice was done.

“Being honest, we haven’t discussed what went on yesterday. When I got up this morning I saw on social media her (Taylor) not getting no justice. But, you know, we got other things in the world that get justice that don’t really need justice but people want to push that issue a lot more than our Black lives mattering,” said Jackson. “Breonna Taylor being one of them. It’s crazy we don’t get justice for serious things on our side. We’re in America where it should be freedom of speech, the land of the free, but I don’t really feel like it’s been that way for us Black people sometimes.”

"It's crazy we never get justice for serious things on our side. We’re in America where it should be freedom of speech, the land of the free, but I don't really feel like it's been that way for us Black people sometimes." – @Lj_era8 via @Ravens pic.twitter.com/y7IM8PBJaF — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) September 24, 2020

Jackson, along with the rest of the Ravens have been outspoken about their calls for racial justice and an end to police brutality throughout the course of this summer. The team released a video this summer with players, coaches and team owner Steve Bisciotti calling for the country to live up to its ideals and be better at listening to those calling for social justice.