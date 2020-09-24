Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Book Bank wants to make sure Baltimore children are reading during the coronavirus pandemic.
As part of the new story kit program, the Book Bank has mailed 25,000 books to the homes of 5,000 students.
Each story kit contains five books hand-selected by MBB staff for individual students based on their reading level and interests.
The kits are mailed at no-cost to the homes of students enrolled in Baltimore City Public Schools, and children get to keep the books.