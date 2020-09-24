WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Maryland lawmakers announced $5.6 million in federal funding to upgrade MARC Commuter trains and improve the overall railroad infrastructure across the state.
The congressional delegation includes – U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen and Congressmen Steny H. Hoyer, Dutch Ruppersberger, John Sarbanes, Kweisi Mfume, Andy Harris, M.D., Anthony G. Brown, Jamie Raskin and David Trone (all Md.)
“This new federal investment will help modernize Maryland’s freight and passenger rail networks – a critical element of our state’s economy,” the lawmakers said. “Team Maryland will continue to secure federal resources to improve our state’s transportation infrastructure and help keep Maryland commuters safe.”
The Maryland Transit Administration was awarded $3.1 million for the Martin’s Yard Northeast Corridor Switch Modernization Project, which will install power-operated turnouts where MARC Commuter trains enter and exit the Martin Yard station in Middle River. The turnouts will replace the original hand-thrown turnouts which will “increase capacity at the Baltimore Penn Station for Amtrak passenger trains.”
The Department of Transportation was awarded $2.5 million to rehabilitate nearly 2,000 feet of track and install new crossties, ballast and rail.
A new turnout on track will also be installed. It will be operated by the Class III Maryland and Delaware Railroad Company.
You can find more information on the Consolidated Rain Infrastructure and Safety Improvements Program here.