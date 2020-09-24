CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Positivity Rate Declines As Cases Near 122K
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, E-ZPass, Maryland, Maryland News, MDTA, Tolls

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Drivers without an E-ZPass who owe toll money to the state can now make proactive payments for trips made on or before June 30, the MDTA said.

The agency plans to resume mailing toll payment notices next month, but Marylanders can pay their balances at an MDTA customer service center or online at ezpassmd.com.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the MDTA switched to all-electronic tolling in March.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff

