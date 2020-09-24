COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — While many looked up to the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg, few were fortunate enough to have heard from the Supreme Court justice before her passing.

Years before Ginsburg died, she sent a letter to one of her youngest fans, 12-year-old Michele Threefoot in Columbia.

Nearly four years ago, Threefoot decided to dress up like Ginsburg.

“I… just read this book called ‘I Dissent’ and I liked it a lot, and I was like, ‘You know what? I’m going to dress up as Ruth Bader Ginsburg for Superhero Day,'” she recalled.

Threefoot, who was eight at the time, felt the justice was a superhero because she fought prejudice and injustice.

Her mom Krista posted a photo of her daughter in the costume on Facebook. The post went viral worldwide.

“It was a little crazy… it made it to like Japan, I mean it made it overseas,” Krista recalled.

The post eventually caught the attention of the justice.

“One of Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s assistants saw the post and she got in touch with RBG and that’s when the magic started,” Krista said.

After that, Michele received a handwritten note from the notorious RBG.

“It said like, ‘Wow, you look just like me. Continue to thrive and read,'” Michele said.

Michele still thinks about that note today, especially after the news broke of Ginsburg’s death last week. She continues to remember what the justice did to fight for equality.

“She was really special… if it wasn’t for her, this world would probably be really different,” Michele said.

Michele said she hopes September 18, the day Ginsburg died, becomes a holiday to remember the justice and hopefully earn her a day off from school.