EDGEWOOD, MD. (WJZ) — Kohl’s is looking to fill more than 4,000 seasonal positions at its fulfillment center in Edgewood.
For those interested, candidates should text “Apply” to 24508 or visit their website.
The chain said they offer perks to distribution associates including access to a free on-site health center, over the phone hiring, weekly paychecks and an immediate 15% Kohl’s discount.
They are also looking to add seasonal associates to its store teams in the Baltimore-area during the holidays.
Anyone who is interested Kohl’s Store Locator to find their local Kohl’s store and visit KohlsCareers.com/OurJobs for more information on all available positions.
Additional information on Kohl’s seasonal hiring efforts can be found here.