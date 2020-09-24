CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Positivity Rate Declines As Cases Near 122K
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By Kristy Breslin
Filed Under:Accident, Carroll County, Deer Struck, Fatal crash, Local TV, Maryland State Police, MD-97, Talkers, Westminster

WESTMINSTER Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Carroll County Thursday morning.

Police said a person was driving southbound on MD-97 before Bartholow Road in the Westminster area just after 6:30 a.m. when they struck a deer. The deer flew into northbound lanes and went through the windshield of an on-coming car, killing the passenger.

MD-97 was closed in both directions as police investigated the crash, but it’s since been reopened.

Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now!

Kristy Breslin

Comments

Leave a Reply