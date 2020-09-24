Comments
WESTMINSTER Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Carroll County Thursday morning.
Police said a person was driving southbound on MD-97 before Bartholow Road in the Westminster area just after 6:30 a.m. when they struck a deer. The deer flew into northbound lanes and went through the windshield of an on-coming car, killing the passenger.
MD-97 was closed in both directions as police investigated the crash, but it’s since been reopened.
