BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Restaurant Association of Maryland is calling on the state to allow restaurants to use physical barriers between tables and booths as a way to avoid the mandatory six feet of distance required amid the coronavirus pandemic.
In a statement this week, the group’s CEO Marshall Weston cited the use of plastic barriers in other retail environments as a reason why restaurants should be allowed to do the same.
Though most of Maryland’s jurisdictions are now allowing indoor dining at 75% capacity, without the barriers most can’t do so due to space constraints.
“Allowing restaurants to utilize physical barriers between tables and increasing table seating limits can significantly help restaurants increase capacity while also keeping customers and employees safe,” Weston said.
Using the plastic barriers would also help restaurants make up for the loss of outdoor seating as the temperatures fall, the organization said.
