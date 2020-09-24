Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There will soon be a new restaurant to check out in Baltimore’s Locust Point neighborhood.
The Local Oyster is opening its third and newest location on East Fort Avenue, taking over a space that’s been vacant for five years since the closure of Rallo’s Diner.
The first floor will have a bar and dining room, and upstairs customers will be able to hang out in a game room.
The menu will feature favorites like crab cakes, fish and chips and fresh oysters.
The restaurant is expected to open in April.