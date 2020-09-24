BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One man was killed and three men were injured in shootings Thursday night, three in Baltimore City and one in Baltimore County.

The first shooting in the city happened around 7:23 p.m. in east Baltimore. City police said officers responded to the 1400 block of East North Avenue to find a 38-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to this left thigh.

Police learned he was shot five blocks away in the 1900 block of East North Avenue.

The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Around 35 minutes later, Baltimore County police officers responded to a home in the 4200 block of Nadine Drive near the city/county line for a report of a man who had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found the man with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive.

Police said the suspect or suspects left the scene before officers arrived.

At 9 p.m., city police officers were called to a hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim. The 18-year-old man, who was shot in the back, was in serious but stable condition.

Police said he was shot in the area of Perring Parkway and Woodbourne Avenue.

Fifteen minutes later, officers were called to the 200 block of South Augusta Avenue for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a 35-year-old man injured.

The victim died at the scene.

Anyone with information should call police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.