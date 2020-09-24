CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Positivity Rate Declines As Cases Near 122K
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore County, Baltimore News, Local TV, Shooting, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One man was killed and three men were injured in shootings Thursday night, three in Baltimore City and one in Baltimore County.

The first shooting in the city happened around 7:23 p.m. in east Baltimore. City police said officers responded to the 1400 block of East North Avenue to find a 38-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to this left thigh.

Police learned he was shot five blocks away in the 1900 block of East North Avenue.

The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Around 35 minutes later, Baltimore County police officers responded to a home in the 4200 block of Nadine Drive near the city/county line for a report of a man who had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found the man with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive.

Police said the suspect or suspects left the scene before officers arrived.

At 9 p.m., city police officers were called to a hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim. The 18-year-old man, who was shot in the back, was in serious but stable condition.

Police said he was shot in the area of Perring Parkway and Woodbourne Avenue.

Fifteen minutes later, officers were called to the 200 block of South Augusta Avenue for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a 35-year-old man injured.

The victim died at the scene.

Anyone with information should call police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply