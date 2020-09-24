Comments
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Unemployment numbers in Maryland dropped by more than 4,000 with 9,185 new claims filed in the last week.
Nationally, another 870,000 Americans filed first-time claims for benefits on a seasonally adjusted basis, up slightly from the week before.
Claims are currently about four times higher than they were before businesses went into lockdown in March.
There were 615 new claims in the last week from Baltimore City. View the full county breakdown below:
|MARYLAND DEPARTMENT OF LABOR DIVISION OF UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE
TOTAL CLAIMS FILED BY COUNTY
Week Ending – September 19, 2020
|Claim Filed By:
|Regular UI
|PUA (New)
|PUA (Reclassified)*
|PEUC Claims
|EB Claims
|Allegany
|39
|18
|0
|3
|0
|Anne Arundel
|171
|152
|0
|19
|0
|Baltimore City
|250
|338
|0
|27
|0
|Baltimore County
|357
|380
|0
|29
|1
|Calvert
|16
|21
|0
|2
|1
|Caroline
|7
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Carroll
|49
|39
|0
|4
|0
|Cecil
|14
|38
|0
|1
|0
|Charles
|36
|51
|0
|10
|0
|Dorchester
|19
|14
|0
|0
|0
|Frederick
|75
|40
|0
|6
|0
|Garrett
|14
|8
|0
|0
|0
|Harford
|68
|64
|0
|8
|1
|Howard
|87
|106
|1
|14
|0
|Kent
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Montgomery
|294
|354
|1
|46
|1
|Non – Maryland
|688
|808
|2
|39
|1
|Prince George’s
|441
|1,009
|0
|78
|0
|Queen Anne’s
|10
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Somerset
|11
|6
|0
|0
|0
|St. Mary’s
|21
|50
|0
|4
|0
|Talbot
|14
|9
|0
|0
|0
|Unknown
|2,494
|8
|2
|0
|0
|Washington
|36
|45
|0
|1
|0
|Wicomico
|40
|27
|0
|3
|0
|Worcester
|26
|11
|0
|0
|0
|Totals by Type:
|5,280
|3,604
|6
|296
|5
|Total Regular UI Claims:
|5,280
|Total New PUA, PEUC and EB Claims:
|3,905
|Total New UI Claims:
|9,185
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.