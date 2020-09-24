CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Positivity Rate Declines As Cases Near 122K
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Unemployment numbers in Maryland dropped by more than 4,000 with 9,185 new claims filed in the last week.

Nationally, another 870,000 Americans filed first-time claims for benefits on a seasonally adjusted basis, up slightly from the week before.

Claims are currently about four times higher than they were before businesses went into lockdown in March.

There were 615 new claims in the last week from Baltimore City. View the full county breakdown below:

MARYLAND DEPARTMENT OF LABOR DIVISION OF UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE
TOTAL CLAIMS FILED BY COUNTY
Week Ending – September 19, 2020
Claim Filed By:  Regular UI PUA (New) PUA (Reclassified)* PEUC Claims EB Claims
Allegany 39 18 0 3 0
Anne Arundel 171 152 0 19 0
Baltimore City 250 338 0 27 0
Baltimore County 357 380 0 29 1
Calvert 16 21 0 2 1
Caroline 7 5 0 1 0
Carroll 49 39 0 4 0
Cecil 14 38 0 1 0
Charles 36 51 0 10 0
Dorchester 19 14 0 0 0
Frederick 75 40 0 6 0
Garrett 14 8 0 0 0
Harford 68 64 0 8 1
Howard 87 106 1 14 0
Kent 3 2 0 0 0
Montgomery 294 354 1 46 1
Non – Maryland 688 808 2 39 1
Prince George’s 441 1,009 0 78 0
Queen Anne’s 10 1 0 1 0
Somerset 11 6 0 0 0
St. Mary’s 21 50 0 4 0
Talbot 14 9 0 0 0
Unknown 2,494 8 2 0 0
Washington 36 45 0 1 0
Wicomico 40 27 0 3 0
Worcester 26 11 0 0 0
Totals by Type: 5,280 3,604 6 296 5
Total Regular UI Claims: 5,280
Total New PUA, PEUC and EB Claims: 3,905
Total New UI Claims: 9,185

