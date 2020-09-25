CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Positivity Rate Continues To Decline As Cases Surpass 122K
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — When the Baltimore Ravens and defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs face off Monday at M&T Bank Stadium, the stands won’t be completely empty after all.

The Ravens announced on Friday that 250 people will be allowed to watch the game in-person Monday night.

Fans shouldn’t get too excited, though: the 250 people will be players’ and coaches’ family members as well as front office staff members, the team said. All of the attendees will be required to wear masks and follow other safety protocols.

“This is an important step for us as we continue working toward the possibility of welcoming a larger number of fans at some point this season,” Ravens president Dick Cass said in a news release.

So far this season, fans have not been able to attend games, but the team has filled the stands with cardboard cutouts.

