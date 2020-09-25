BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An alleged Maryland drug dealer has been indicted at the federal level on a number of charges after officials said he shot and killed a woman and her seven-year-old child during a 2015 armed robbery.
Andre Ricardo Briscoe, 37, was indicted on Wednesday on charges of drug distribution, use of a firearm to commit murder in relation to drug trafficking crimes and killing a witness to prevent communication with law enforcement, the justice department said.
According to the indictment, Briscoe was part of a conspiracy to distribute heroin between March and October 2015. On May 27 of that year, in connection with the drug distribution, he allegedly committed an armed robbery, during which he fatally shot 37-year-old Jennifer Jeffrey and her seven-year-old child.
The child was shot multiple times, including in the head and the mouth, the indictment said.
If found guilty of the murders, Briscoe could spend life in prison or be sentenced to death, the justice department said. He is in custody on a previous indictment.