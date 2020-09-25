TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — There’s a new tool to help the public see records on police interactions in Baltimore County.
On Friday, the county launched an interactive policing data dashboard so that the public could see an officer’s records on use of force and other complaints.
“Open and accessible governments inform our communities and make them stronger. This newest dashboard represents another important step forward in creating a culture of transparency in Baltimore County,” County Executive Johnny Olszewski said. “I thank Chief Hyatt, the Baltimore County Police Department and our BCSTAT data analytics team for their work in developing these latest tools and for advancing our administration’s ongoing push to provide the public with more insight into policing.”
The dashboard displays more than three years of data on use of force incidents and both citizens and internal complaints.
Users can see trends over time, demographics of officers or individuals involved in the complaints or use of force incidents and other data.
“The Baltimore County Police Department continues to expand the resources and data available to the residents of the communities we serve,” said Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt. “The expansion of this data dashboard will provide greater transparency and serve as another building block towards the advancement of public trust.”