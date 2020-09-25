CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Positivity Rate Continues To Decline As Cases Surpass 122K
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The coronavirus positivity rate continues to decline Friday as total cases reach 122,359.

The statewide positivity rate is now at 2.51%.

Seven more Marylanders died since Thursday bringing the total deaths to 3,772.

Both hospitalizations and ICU cases are down to 344 and 79.

More than 2.49 million COVID-19 tests have been administered of which 1.45 million came back negative.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 460 (22)
Anne Arundel 9,873 (234) 12*
Baltimore City 15,431 (468) 18*
Baltimore County 17,720 (599) 23*
Calvert 933 (27) 1*
Caroline 640 (6)
Carroll 1,937 (122) 3*
Cecil 1,038 (34) 1*
Charles 2,745 (99) 2*
Dorchester 587 (10)
Frederick 3,995 (124) 7*
Garrett 72 (1)
Harford 2,986 (72) 4*
Howard 5,013 (117) 6*
Kent 300 (22) 2*
Montgomery 22,185 (802) 40*
Prince George’s 28,995 (802) 23*
Queen Anne’s 652 (25) 1*
St. Mary’s 1,274 (57)
Somerset 263 (4)
Talbot 551 (6)
Washington 1,720 (37)
Wicomico 1,949 (48)
Worcester 1,040 (25) 1*
Data not available (9) 1*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 4,532
10-19 10,212 (2)
20-29 23,055 (23) 1*
30-39 22,163 (47) 6*
40-49 19,617 (122) 3*
50-59 17,864 (309) 16*
60-69 11,962 (621) 13*
70-79 7,145 (940) 28*
80+ 5,809 (1,706) 78*
Data not available (2)
Female 64,657 (1,847) 76*
Male 57,702 (1,925) 69*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 38,869 (1,547) 55*
Asian (NH) 2,326 (140) 6*
White (NH) 30,474 (1,597) 71*
Hispanic 26,621 (437) 12*
Other (NH) 5,616 (42)

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

