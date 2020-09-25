ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The coronavirus positivity rate continues to decline Friday as total cases reach 122,359.
The statewide positivity rate is now at 2.51%.
Seven more Marylanders died since Thursday bringing the total deaths to 3,772.
Both hospitalizations and ICU cases are down to 344 and 79.
More than 2.49 million COVID-19 tests have been administered of which 1.45 million came back negative.
Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|460
|(22)
|Anne Arundel
|9,873
|(234)
|12*
|Baltimore City
|15,431
|(468)
|18*
|Baltimore County
|17,720
|(599)
|23*
|Calvert
|933
|(27)
|1*
|Caroline
|640
|(6)
|Carroll
|1,937
|(122)
|3*
|Cecil
|1,038
|(34)
|1*
|Charles
|2,745
|(99)
|2*
|Dorchester
|587
|(10)
|Frederick
|3,995
|(124)
|7*
|Garrett
|72
|(1)
|Harford
|2,986
|(72)
|4*
|Howard
|5,013
|(117)
|6*
|Kent
|300
|(22)
|2*
|Montgomery
|22,185
|(802)
|40*
|Prince George’s
|28,995
|(802)
|23*
|Queen Anne’s
|652
|(25)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|1,274
|(57)
|Somerset
|263
|(4)
|Talbot
|551
|(6)
|Washington
|1,720
|(37)
|Wicomico
|1,949
|(48)
|Worcester
|1,040
|(25)
|1*
|Data not available
|(9)
|1*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|4,532
|10-19
|10,212
|(2)
|20-29
|23,055
|(23)
|1*
|30-39
|22,163
|(47)
|6*
|40-49
|19,617
|(122)
|3*
|50-59
|17,864
|(309)
|16*
|60-69
|11,962
|(621)
|13*
|70-79
|7,145
|(940)
|28*
|80+
|5,809
|(1,706)
|78*
|Data not available
|(2)
|Female
|64,657
|(1,847)
|76*
|Male
|57,702
|(1,925)
|69*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|38,869
|(1,547)
|55*
|Asian (NH)
|2,326
|(140)
|6*
|White (NH)
|30,474
|(1,597)
|71*
|Hispanic
|26,621
|(437)
|12*
|Other (NH)
|5,616
|(42)
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.