By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — During the coronavirus pandemic, many Americans have grown tired of cooking and opted for takeout.

And as more Marylanders search for a bite to eat, a new report has found the state’s most sought after takeout restaurant.

The winner is Di Pasquale’s Italian Marketplace and Deli in Baltimore.

Move.org looked at the highest-rated takeout spots in the city, and based on the scores, the Highlandtown staple came in at number one.

Maryland is one of five states where an Italian restaurant took the top spot.

