BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission is suing Nature’s Medicines and AMMA Investment Group, alleging the general manager of one of their Maryland locations subjected employees to sexual harassment.
The lawsuit, filed Friday, accuses the general manager of the Nature’s Medicines location in Ellicott City of making offensive comments to and about both staff members and customers, showing an employee a naked picture and unwelcome touching. The behavior reportedly continued even after an employee complained.
In addition, the agency’s lawsuit said the manager told an employee he could use his connections to keep anyone who complained about him from getting a job at another dispensary.
The EEOC did not name the manager at the center of the lawsuit.
Nature’s Medicines distributes medical cannabis and AMMA Investment Group handles the company’s human resources and payroll.