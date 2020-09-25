Comments
HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. (WJZ) — Someone took the historic bell outside of Havre De Grace High School.
According to the school, the bell from 1955 and is a part of the school’s collective history and was taken sometime overnight from outside the 700 Congress Avenue.
“Someone has decided to help themselves to the Historic Bell from 1955 outside of 700 Congress Ave. This bell was a piece of our collective history that was planned for the entrance to our school along with “Enter to Learn, Leave To Serve” and the Bell from 1896. If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of our history, please contact us or Havre de Grace Police,” the post reads.