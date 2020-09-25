PHOENIX, Md. (WJZ) — Jacksonville Elementary was named a 2020 National Blue Ribbon School.
Twenty three Baltimore County Public Schools have now earned the honor.
Jacksonville Elementary is one of 10 Maryland schools, one of six public schools, to be recognized this year.
“We are so proud of Jacksonville Elementary School for this prestigious honor,” said BCPS Superintendent Dr. Darryl L. Williams. “Principal Debra Miller leads a talented team that offers a high-quality academic program. The teaching staff, student body, and a supportive community are fully engaged in pursuing excellence. Recognitions such as this National Blue Ribbon for Jacksonville Elementary underscore our systemwide commitment to raising the bar, closing gaps, and preparing for our future.”
Jacksonville Elementary serves nearly 500 students.