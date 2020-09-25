CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Positivity Rate Continues To Decline As Cases Surpass 122K
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMComedy.TV
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:assault, Baltimore, Baltimore News, Frederick, John Hartman Jr., Local TV, Shooting, Talkers

FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — A Frederick man faces a number of charges stemming from a shooting that happened Wednesday morning, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officials said John Hartman, Jr., went to a home in the 4300 block of Buckeystown Pike around 1:30 a.m. and accused the victims of stealing his phone.

John Hartman, Jr. Credit: Frederick County Sheriff’s Office

During the confrontation, he fired two shots into a pickup truck near where one of the victims was standing. The sheriff’s office said he fired three more shots at a minivan as he left.

Deputies arrested Hartman later that afternoon. He’s being held without bond on multiple charges, including assault, reckless endangerment and firearm and ammunition violations.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply