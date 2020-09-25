Comments
FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — A Frederick man faces a number of charges stemming from a shooting that happened Wednesday morning, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said.
Officials said John Hartman, Jr., went to a home in the 4300 block of Buckeystown Pike around 1:30 a.m. and accused the victims of stealing his phone.
During the confrontation, he fired two shots into a pickup truck near where one of the victims was standing. The sheriff’s office said he fired three more shots at a minivan as he left.
Deputies arrested Hartman later that afternoon. He’s being held without bond on multiple charges, including assault, reckless endangerment and firearm and ammunition violations.