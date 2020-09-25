LAUREL, Md. (WJZ)– Multiple accidents shut down the Baltimore-Washington Parkway (MD-295) early Friday morning.
A tractor-trailer reportedly overturned in the area of Laurel between MD-197 and MD-198. One person died as a result of the crash
Later, another accident was reported northbound past MD-197.
UPDATE: Prince George's County; crash on MD 295 north/south past MD 197; all lanes remain closed northbound; all lanes are now open southbound. #MDTraffic #Mdotnews tr
— MD State Highway Adm (@MDSHA) September 25, 2020
A third accident was reported southbound between MD-197 and MD-198.
Traffic is being diverted on to MD-197.
People are encouraged to take alternative routes, including US-1 and I-95.
The southbound side of Baltimore-Washington Parkway was reopened, but the northbound side remains closed between MD-197 and MD-198.
UPDATE- SB MD-295 reopened but NB remains closed between MD-197 and MD-198 #WJZ pic.twitter.com/UigzsQndKJ
— Kristy Breslin (@WJZKBreslin) September 25, 2020