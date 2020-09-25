CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Positivity Rate Continues To Decline As Cases Surpass 122K
LAUREL, Md. (WJZ)– Multiple accidents shut down the Baltimore-Washington Parkway (MD-295) early Friday morning.

A tractor-trailer reportedly overturned in the area of Laurel between MD-197 and MD-198. One person died as a result of the crash

Later, another accident was reported northbound past MD-197.

A third accident was reported southbound between MD-197 and MD-198.

Traffic is being diverted on to MD-197.

People are encouraged to take alternative routes, including US-1 and I-95.

The southbound side of Baltimore-Washington Parkway was reopened, but the northbound side remains closed between MD-197 and MD-198.

 

