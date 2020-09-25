BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are investigating two reported drive-by shootings in city Friday morning.
The first incident happened around 1:27 a.m. Officers responded to the 2700 block of North Calvert Street for a vehicle crash. When they arrived they found a 33-year-old man was shot in the leg.
The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The man told police that he was stopped at a red light in the 1300 block of N. Calvert Street when an unknown suspect shot him from inside of an unknown vehicle they sped off.
Detectives are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2411 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
Then at 6:15 a.m. officers responded to the 2400 block of Brentwood Avenue for a shooting. A 54-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to his left leg.
He was taken to an area hospital in good condition. The victim told police he was approached by two men who got out of a black SUV and shot him.
Eastern District shooting detectives are requesting that anyone with information about this shooting call them at (410) 396-2433 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.