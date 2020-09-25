Comments
Hi Everyone!
TGIF!!
The forecast for the last Friday of the month of September feels more Spring-like than early Autumn. And humidity is the reason. This morning, as I write this, we have humidity anywhere from 93% to 100%. And to look way ahead in the forecast, beyond the weekend, above normal temps and humidity are still a big player. Showers will enter the forecast later on this afternoon, then even more so tonight and into tomorrow. Sunday looks pretty good right now! #sundayfunday
So when might we see a cool down? Indications are by this time next week. But a strong run of the “Autumnal-Spring” ain’t a bad Summer encore for us to enjoy.
Have a great weekend!! Make it a safe, and fun one too!
MB!