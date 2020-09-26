BOWIE, Md. (AP/WJZ) — The president of Maryland’s Bowie State University says it will investigate an incident during which a campus police officer apparently pulled a student down a set of stairs.

The Capital Gazette reported Thursday that a video posted on Twitter shows a campus police officer walking while holding onto a man’s arm.

A woman is seen following behind and yelling that the man is cooperating and that there is no need for the officer to grab his arm. The officer grabs the collar of the woman’s sweater and pulls her down the rest of the stairs.

University president Aminta Breaux said in a statement that she initiated an investigation and that the officer is on administrative leave.

Here’s the full statement:

I want to share with the campus community that I am aware of a disturbing incident that occurred in the early hours of this morning, Wednesday, Sept. 23, involving a student and a member of our Campus Police. Out of great concern for our students and protecting the integrity of our community, I have immediately initiated an investigation into the matter. The officer involved is on administrative leave pending further investigation.

Bowie State University is a community that embraces strong values of respect and civility in our interactions with one another. We have high expectations for appropriate behavior at all times from all members of our community, students and staff alike. We are committed to community policing in a manner that protects the safety of everyone on our campus, and will work to ensure that those we employ share our values. Our goal is to assure that our students feel safe on campus.

While the investigation proceeds, we are talking with our student government leaders to bring their perspectives as we work through the issues that have been raised. We will also look to host open dialogues among students, faculty and staff about our shared responsibility as members of the BSU community.