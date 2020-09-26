Comments
HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. (WJZ) — A Maryland man has completed his a trip across the Chesapeake Bay on a paddleboard!
Chris Hopkinson used a paddle board to travel from Havre De Grace to Virginia Beach.
After 9 days, he completed his journey Saturday!
2 Maryland Men To Paddle Board From Havre De Grace To Virginia Beach To Raise Awareness About Oysters In The Chesapeake Bay
This is video his team sent WJZ
Hopkinson tackled this challenge to raise awareness and funds for the Oyster Recovery Partnership.
Hopkinson said he faced extreme wind and is exhausted, sunburnt and in pain.
But so far, he’s raised more than $170,000 to plant 20 million oysters in the Chesapeake Bay