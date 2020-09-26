ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) —Maryland reports 613 new coronavirus cases as the state inches to a total of 123,000 cases Saturday morning.
Throughout the pandemic, the state has reported 122,972 COVID-19 cases.
The statewide positivity rate went from 2.51 percent to 2.56 percent, state numbers show.
Eight more Marylanders have died from the virus, bringing the total deaths to 3,780.
Hospitalizations are flat, going up by three cases total to 347 and ICU cases up to 81.
The state has administered 2,525,658 tests with 1,461,328 testing negative.
Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|461
|(22)
|Anne Arundel
|9,933
|(235)
|12*
|Baltimore City
|15,484
|(469)
|18*
|Baltimore County
|17,782
|(599)
|23*
|Calvert
|939
|(27)
|1*
|Caroline
|644
|(7)
|Carroll
|1,944
|(123)
|3*
|Cecil
|1,056
|(34)
|1*
|Charles
|2,753
|(99)
|2*
|Dorchester
|592
|(10)
|Frederick
|4,019
|(124)
|7*
|Garrett
|72
|(1)
|Harford
|3,008
|(72)
|4*
|Howard
|5,034
|(116)
|6*
|Kent
|303
|(22)
|2*
|Montgomery
|22,275
|(804)
|40*
|Prince George’s
|29,130
|(804)
|23*
|Queen Anne’s
|654
|(25)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|1,288
|(57)
|Somerset
|272
|(4)
|Talbot
|555
|(6)
|Washington
|1,770
|(37)
|Wicomico
|1,959
|(48)
|Worcester
|1,045
|(25)
|1*
|Data not available
|(10)
|1*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|4,558
|10-19
|10,290
|(2)
|20-29
|23,195
|(23)
|1*
|30-39
|22,265
|(47)
|6*
|40-49
|19,691
|(122)
|3*
|50-59
|17,965
|(310)
|16*
|60-69
|12,026
|(624)
|13*
|70-79
|7,167
|(941)
|28*
|80+
|5,815
|(1,709)
|78*
|Data not available
|(2)
|Female
|64,965
|(1,847)
|76*
|Male
|58,007
|(1,933)
|69*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|38,994
|(1,548)
|55*
|Asian (NH)
|2,330
|(141)
|6*
|White (NH)
|30,635
|(1,601)
|71*
|Hispanic
|26,700
|(438)
|12*
|Other (NH)
|5,634
|(42)
|Data not available
|18,679
|(10)
|1*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.