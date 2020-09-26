CORONAVIRUS IN MD:613 Cases, 8 New Deaths Reported
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMNWSL Soccer
    3:00 PMCollege Football Today
    3:30 PMCollege Football
    7:00 PMWJZ Saturday News @ 7:00PM
    7:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, Health, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers

ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) —Maryland reports 613 new coronavirus cases as the state inches to a total of 123,000 cases Saturday morning.

Throughout the pandemic, the state has reported 122,972 COVID-19 cases.

The statewide positivity rate went from 2.51 percent to 2.56 percent, state numbers show.

Eight more Marylanders have died from the virus, bringing the total deaths to 3,780.

Hospitalizations are flat, going up by three cases total to 347 and ICU cases up to 81.

The state has administered 2,525,658 tests with 1,461,328 testing negative.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 461 (22)
Anne Arundel 9,933 (235) 12*
Baltimore City 15,484 (469) 18*
Baltimore County 17,782 (599) 23*
Calvert 939 (27) 1*
Caroline 644 (7)
Carroll 1,944 (123) 3*
Cecil 1,056 (34) 1*
Charles 2,753 (99) 2*
Dorchester 592 (10)
Frederick 4,019 (124) 7*
Garrett 72 (1)
Harford 3,008 (72) 4*
Howard 5,034 (116) 6*
Kent 303 (22) 2*
Montgomery 22,275 (804) 40*
Prince George’s 29,130 (804) 23*
Queen Anne’s 654 (25) 1*
St. Mary’s 1,288 (57)
Somerset 272 (4)
Talbot 555 (6)
Washington 1,770 (37)
Wicomico 1,959 (48)
Worcester 1,045 (25) 1*
Data not available (10) 1*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 4,558
10-19 10,290 (2)
20-29 23,195 (23) 1*
30-39 22,265 (47) 6*
40-49 19,691 (122) 3*
50-59 17,965 (310) 16*
60-69 12,026 (624) 13*
70-79 7,167 (941) 28*
80+ 5,815 (1,709) 78*
Data not available (2)
Female 64,965 (1,847) 76*
Male 58,007 (1,933) 69*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 38,994 (1,548) 55*
Asian (NH) 2,330 (141) 6*
White (NH) 30,635 (1,601) 71*
Hispanic 26,700 (438) 12*
Other (NH) 5,634 (42)
Data not available 18,679 (10) 1*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply