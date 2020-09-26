OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Ocean City Police are increasing patrols as the unsanctioned H20i car rally continues in the beach town Saturday night.

Ocean City Police confirmed that 115 cars were towed and 58 people were arrested on Friday. There were reports of fireworks, burnouts, fights and more throughout the night.

According to town officials, all public transportation has been suspended as of 6 p.m. as the police try to control traffic and crowds in a “special event zone.”

“Ocean City transportation services have been suspended as of 6pm Saturday. This suspension is being done in an abundance of caution for our employees. It is unknown at this time when services will resume. We will post updates as they become available,” the town posted.

Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan asked families to stay away this weekend, while participants of the pop-up car rally came into town.

In the past the rally has been a nuisance to both the beach town’s residents and visitors.

Video from last year’s pop up car show captured a driver hitting bystanders on the street after losing control of the car.

The mayor said dangerous driving like this put people in harm’s way. This year new laws were passed so traffic violations can pack a heavier punch with increased fines and the ability to impound cars.

The town has created a special event zone to help deter motor violations by lowering speed limits and increasing fines and penalties.

Meehan said last year about 1,400 citations were written in just the two to three days that the unofficial car show went on. This year 200 plus officers will be on patrol at all times to keep the streets safe for everyone.

According to WBOC, a CBS station in Salisbury, video from eyewitness show the assault of a police officer Friday night during an arrest on 31st Street.

Reports of burnouts, fireworks being set off and unruly crowds and fights continued through the night, WBOC reported.

A total of 75 cars were towed Thursday and 31 arrests were made Thursday, WBOC reported.

