SHARPSTON, Md. (WJZ) — A 55-year-old Wicomico County woman has been charged in the murder of her husband.
Maryland State Police arrested Friday night at her home and charged Sharon Kohlhoff with first-degree murder, first-degree assault and use of a handgun in the commission of a felony.
Her husband, 51-year-old Edward Kohlhoff III was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.
Troopers responded to a home in the 200 block of Water Street around 10:30 p.m. for a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found Edward inside the home suffering from gunshot wounds. Sharon was also at home at the time and troopers saw a gun in plain view on a cabinet. The handgun was recovered.
Police say that Sharon got a handgun from the second floor of her home went downstairs and allegedly shot her husband multiple times. The couple was arguing at the time.
Police also learned the Sharon called police earlier in the night to inquire about how to obtain a protective order. The procedure was explained to her, but she didn’t report any type of assault or request further assistance.
There were no other records of domestic related calls at that address.
She has been taken to the Wicomico County central booking center to await an initial appearance before a court commissioner.
The investigation is continuing.
