BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Lamar Jackson may be the Ravens star quarterback, but just like he earned a place in the Flock’s heart his rookie year, there’s another rookie who’s making plays this season.
That’s J.K. Dobbins. The 21-year-old has already made two touchdowns for Baltimore in his NFL debut against the Browns on Sept. 13.
The 5-foot-10, 212-pound running back averages 7.8 yards per rushing attempt and has a total of 70 rushing yards.
Dobbins, who wears No. 27, was born in Houston, Texas and went onto play for Ohio State before he was drafted in the second round by the Ravens in 2020.
Here’s some other facts about this rising star from his time at Ohio State:
- In 2019, became the first running back in school history to top the 2,000-yard mark. He finished with 2,003 yards and 21 touchdowns. The Buckeyes went 13-1 that year.
- Ranked third nationally in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns.
- Finished his first season with 1,403 yards, an Ohio State freshman record.
- Averaged 106.2 yards per game over his career and totaled over 5,000 all-purpose yards, with both figures ranking second in school history.
- Finished sixth in the Heisman Trophy voting in 2019.
Dobbins is set to face off against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football next.