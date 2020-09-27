Comments
WHEATON, MD. (WJZ) — Montgomery County police detectives are asking for help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl from Wheaton.
Isana Porter was last seen by family at around 5 p.m. Sunday afternoon when she left her Bucknell Terrace home on foot.
She is around 5’2″ and weighs around 100 lbs. She has brown eyes, brown and blonde hair and was last seen wearing a beige North Face fleece jacket.
Police and family are concerned for Porter’s welfare.
Anyone with information about Isana Porter’s whereabouts is asked to call the police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000 (24-hour line).