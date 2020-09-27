CORONAVIRUS IN MD:More than 400 New Cases, 10 New Deaths Reported
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMNCIS
    12:35 AMNCIS: New Orleans
    01:35 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Missing, Missing person, Montgomery County, Talkers, Wheaton
WHEATON, MD. (WJZ) — Montgomery County police detectives are asking for help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl from Wheaton.
Isana Porter was last seen by family at around 5 p.m. Sunday afternoon when she left her Bucknell Terrace home on foot.

Credit: Montgomery County Police

She is around 5’2″ and weighs around 100 lbs. She has brown eyes, brown and blonde hair and was last seen wearing a beige North Face fleece jacket.
Police and family are concerned for Porter’s welfare.

Anyone with information about Isana Porter’s whereabouts is asked to call the police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000 (24-hour line).

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply