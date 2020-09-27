BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police believe two men were shot in the same or connected shootings in East Baltimore, though they were found in separate areas earlier Sunday afternoon.
Officers responded to the 2300 block of Homewood Avenue at around 4:34 p.m. for a shooting. When they arrived they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
He was taken to an area hospital. Police said he is in critical condition. They said the victim had been in a verbal altercation when he was shot.
Eastern District detectives are investigating this shooting and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2433 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
Less than 10 minutes later at around 4:43 p.m., a 27-year-old man was dropped off at an area hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest.
The victim told officers he was shot somewhere on the East side. There is no word on the victim’s condition, but police believe the shooting may be related to the Homewood Avenue shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2411 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1–866-7lockup.