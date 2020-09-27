GRANSTVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Pennsylvania State Police have arrested Keith Kyle after he allegedly kidnapped his girlfriend’s 9-month-old daughter and fled the state.

Maryland State Police said Kyle allegedly assaulted his girlfriend and took her daughter around 10 a.m. in a restaurant parking lot in Grantsville. State troopers responded to the area and learned fled with the the infant, Brady Sellers.

Troopers tried to stop the car, but Kyle got onto eastbound I-68 and took exit 24 and headed into Pennsylvania. An AMBER Alert was issued for Brady to help police locate them.

After the alert was issued, a Pennsylvania resident called police and said the child was at a home in Meyersdale.

Pennsylvania State Police responded to the address and recovered the child unharmed. A search for Kyle lead them to his parents home where he was located and arrested.

Maryland State Police investigators are initiating efforts to extradite Kyle back to Maryland. The investigation is continuing.

Update, 1:10 p.m.: Brady Sellers was found unharmed in Myersdale, Pennsylvania. The AMBER Alert has been canceled.

Police continue to look for Keith Kyle.

Original Post, 11:50 a.m.: An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 9-month-old baby girl from Maryland.

Brady Eliza Sellers may be in the company of 35-year-old Keith Randall Kyle.

She is White with hazel eyes and brown hair. She’s two-feet-tall and 27 pounds. The child was last seen only wearing a diaper.

The two were last seen in the Grantsville area of Garrett County.

Kyle may be driving a blue 2010 Mazda 3 with Maryland tags 9ED0360. The car has orange rims and wipers.

He is described as White with brown hair and brown eyes. He’s 5-foot-10 and 200 pounds.

Call 911 if you see them.

More information can be found here: https://www.missingkids.org/poster/AMBER/30554/12213/screen