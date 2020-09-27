CORONAVIRUS IN MD:More than 400 New Cases, 10 New Deaths Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reports 431 new coronavirus cases as the state surpasses a total of 123,000 cases Sunday morning.

Throughout the pandemic, the state has reported 123,403 COVID-19 cases.

The statewide positivity rate went from 2.56 percent to 2.57 percent, state numbers show.

10 more Marylanders have died from the virus, bringing the total deaths to 3,790.

 

Hospitalizations are at 328, going down by 19 cases and ICU cases up to 90.

The state has administered 2,555,705 tests with 1,470,960 testing negative.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 463 (22)
Anne Arundel 9,969 (236) 12*
Baltimore City 15,525 (469) 18*
Baltimore County 17,837 (600) 23*
Calvert 942 (27) 1*
Caroline 646 (7)
Carroll 1,948 (123) 3*
Cecil 1,057 (34) 1*
Charles 2,759 (99) 2*
Dorchester 593 (10)
Frederick 4,037 (124) 7*
Garrett 74 (1)
Harford 3,021 (72) 4*
Howard 5,061 (116) 6*
Kent 304 (22) 2*
Montgomery 22,360 (804) 40*
Prince George’s 29,210 (804) 23*
Queen Anne’s 659 (25) 1*
St. Mary’s 1,291 (57)
Somerset 276 (5)
Talbot 559 (6)
Washington 1,787 (37)
Wicomico 1,975 (48)
Worcester 1,050 (26) 1*
Data not available (16) 1*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 4,585
10-19 10,361 (2)
20-29 23,291 (23) 1*
30-39 22,328 (47) 6*
40-49 19,742 (122) 3*
50-59 18,021 (311) 16*
60-69 12,060 (625) 13*
70-79 7,183 (943) 28*
80+ 5,832 (1,715) 78*
Data not available (2)
Female 65,192 (1,849) 76*
Male 58,211 (1,941) 69*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 39,111 (1,552) 55*
Asian (NH) 2,334 (142) 6*
White (NH) 30,858 (1,600) 71*
Hispanic 26,766 (438) 12*
Other (NH) 5,665 (42)
Data not available 18,669 (16) 1*

 

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

 

