ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reports 431 new coronavirus cases as the state surpasses a total of 123,000 cases Sunday morning.
Throughout the pandemic, the state has reported 123,403 COVID-19 cases.
The statewide positivity rate went from 2.56 percent to 2.57 percent, state numbers show.
10 more Marylanders have died from the virus, bringing the total deaths to 3,790.
Today, @MDHealthDept reports 123,403 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Maryland.
The statewide positivity rate is now 2.57%.
Maryland has 3,790 deaths, 1,470,960 negative tests and 7,463 patients have been released from isolation.https://t.co/9LEHaSDimJ pic.twitter.com/PE3s4fMWtc
— Maryland Department of Health (@MDHealthDept) September 27, 2020
Hospitalizations are at 328, going down by 19 cases and ICU cases up to 90.
The state has administered 2,555,705 tests with 1,470,960 testing negative.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|463
|(22)
|Anne Arundel
|9,969
|(236)
|12*
|Baltimore City
|15,525
|(469)
|18*
|Baltimore County
|17,837
|(600)
|23*
|Calvert
|942
|(27)
|1*
|Caroline
|646
|(7)
|Carroll
|1,948
|(123)
|3*
|Cecil
|1,057
|(34)
|1*
|Charles
|2,759
|(99)
|2*
|Dorchester
|593
|(10)
|Frederick
|4,037
|(124)
|7*
|Garrett
|74
|(1)
|Harford
|3,021
|(72)
|4*
|Howard
|5,061
|(116)
|6*
|Kent
|304
|(22)
|2*
|Montgomery
|22,360
|(804)
|40*
|Prince George’s
|29,210
|(804)
|23*
|Queen Anne’s
|659
|(25)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|1,291
|(57)
|Somerset
|276
|(5)
|Talbot
|559
|(6)
|Washington
|1,787
|(37)
|Wicomico
|1,975
|(48)
|Worcester
|1,050
|(26)
|1*
|Data not available
|(16)
|1*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|4,585
|10-19
|10,361
|(2)
|20-29
|23,291
|(23)
|1*
|30-39
|22,328
|(47)
|6*
|40-49
|19,742
|(122)
|3*
|50-59
|18,021
|(311)
|16*
|60-69
|12,060
|(625)
|13*
|70-79
|7,183
|(943)
|28*
|80+
|5,832
|(1,715)
|78*
|Data not available
|(2)
|Female
|65,192
|(1,849)
|76*
|Male
|58,211
|(1,941)
|69*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|39,111
|(1,552)
|55*
|Asian (NH)
|2,334
|(142)
|6*
|White (NH)
|30,858
|(1,600)
|71*
|Hispanic
|26,766
|(438)
|12*
|Other (NH)
|5,665
|(42)
|Data not available
|18,669
|(16)
|1*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.