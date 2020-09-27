BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s officially fall, and families can visit local farms in Maryland to grab a pumpkin or enjoy other fall fun!

Pumpkin patches are already up and running, with some COVID-19 restrictions in place to keep families safe.

Here is a list of some must-visit spots to harvest from in Maryland:

Baugher’s Orchards

Their Fall Harvest Festival is up every weekend in October, where visitors can take a scenic hay wagon ride, go apple picking, make a scarecrow and more.

Buppert’s

Open seven days a week to buy pumpkins from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with new COVID-19 restrictions including wearing a mask, sanitizing and not bringing in your own bags.

Knightongale Farm

Though their Fall Festival is canceled, their pumpkin patch is open according to their website. They also still offer face painting, tractor rides, hay rides, pony rides, petting animals and more.

Clark’s Elioak Farm

Their petting farm and pumpkin patch are open this fall. Tickets must be bought online before entering and walk-ins are not allowed, using a timed ticketing system to limit the amount of guests.

Mary’s Maze

You can see goats, play fall games, listen to live music and go through a corn maze on the weekends at Mary’s Maze! You can also choose a pumpkin to buy and take it home.

Brookfield Pumpkins

This fall they open October 3 through November 1. They will not have their petting zoo, face painting or corn maze this year due to COVID-19. Dogs are no longer allowed.

Queen Anne Farm

Families can explore the Pumpkin House or buy carving kits and pumpkin paints this fall.

Gaver Farm

Until November 3 you could pick your own pumpkins, sunflowers and go to Fall Fun Days. Tickets are required for Fall Fun Days and must be bought online for a specific date.

Jones Family Farm

Open October 3 to November 1, you can pick pumpkins, make a scarecrow and bring the kids out for a corn and straw maize experience.

Are we missing your favorite fall fun spot? Let us know!