OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Ocean City Police say more than 100 people were arrested Saturday after a gathering for a pop-up car rally turned destructive and violent.
Police from all over the Eastern Shore were called to Ocean City around 11:50 p.m. Saturday evening as incidents throughout the town progressed from social gatherings to unruly and violent, specifically in the downtown area.
“This is not a car show and the majority of these visitors are not car enthusiasts,” stated Ocean City Police Chief Ross Buzzuro. “They are here to disrupt, destroy and disrespect our community and our law enforcement officers.”
“Our policing philosophy is to be friendly, fair and firm,” Buzzuro continued. “Unfortunately, the disorderly behavior and unruly crowds left no choice but to shift our philosophy and take additional steps to protect our officers and our community.”
Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan had asked families stay away this weekend as they planned to deal with the unsanctioned H20i car rally.
According to WBOC, a CBS station in Salisbury, video from eyewitnesses show the assault of a police officer Friday night during an arrest on 31st Street.
Police in Ocean City are expected to release more information about the arrests last night.