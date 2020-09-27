LANSDOWNE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are looking for information that would help them solve a 2018 double homicide at a graveside funeral in Lansdowne.
Police say 32-year-old Maurice Brown shot and killed 25-year-old Montrell Johnson as funeral services began at Mount Zion Cemetery on September 12, 2018. A second shooter then shot and killed Brown.
Police have yet to identify this second shooter.
RELATED STORIES:
- Man Killed In Shooting At Cemetery Was Attending Brother’s Funeral
- 2nd Victim In Funeral Shooting Dies
First responders were called to the gravesite at 3900 Hollins Ferry Road around 12:42 p.m. two years ago. As the funeral procession began for 18-year-old Marcus Brown, who was shot and killed in the 1400 block of North Mount Street in August, gunshots rang out among a small group of men. Marcus was Maurice’s brother.
Both of the men were shot in their upper bodies and died.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives by calling 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.