OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — A Maryland State Police trooper was injured Saturday night while attempting to arrest a fleeing suspect in Ocean City.
Jonathan Bello, 23, of Norfolk, Virginia was charged with resisting arrest, reckless endangerment, escape, and disorderly conduct. Bello is awaiting an initial court appearance.
RELATED STORIES:
- More Than 100 Arrested As Police From All Over The Eastern Shore Are Called To Ocean City
- Ocean City, Maryland Mayor Urges Families To Stay Away This Weekend Due To Expected Crowds At Car Rally
- Ocean City Maryland Police Increase Patrols As Unsanctioned H20i Car Rally Continues Saturday, Suspend Public Transportation
Just before 11 p.m., troopers responded to the 71st Street area to assist members of the Ocean City Police Department who were dealing with a disorderly crowd of hundreds of people.
An OCPD officer was trying to arrest a man when he fled on foot. The state trooper chased the suspect and when he caught up with the suspect they both fell to the ground. The suspect landed on top of the trooper.
The trooper was knocked unconscious and was injured. Other officers took the suspect into custody and tried to help the trooper.
They determined the trooper was not breathing and immediately attempted lifesaving measures.
The trooper was transported by ambulance to the Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury where he was treated for his injuries. Following treatment, he was released from the hospital this morning and is recuperating at home.