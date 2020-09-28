CORONAVIRUS IN MD:ICUs Down As Over 400 New Cases Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Local TV, Outdoor Dining, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As the weather gets cooler, the clock is ticking for restaurants depending on outdoor dining in order to make ends meet.

This week, Baltimore City Councilman Eric Costello and Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young are expected to announce a new winter outdoor dining plan.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

The plan is expected to include free permit applications and inspections for outdoor heating.

Restaurants are urged to buy propane devices because electrical ones will require additional inspection.

Indoor dining capacities remain capped statewide, and six-foot spacing between tables is putting an extra strain on restaurants, the Restaurant Association of Maryland said. The group is urging the state to allow restaurants to use physical barriers between tables to avoid the spacing requirement.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff

