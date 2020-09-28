CORONAVIRUS IN MD:ICUs Down As Over 400 New Cases Reported
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers

ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland reports 477 new coronavirus cases and three deaths, as ICU cases went down Monday morning.

Throughout the pandemic, the state has reported a total of 123,880 cases.

The statewide positivity rate went from 2.57 percent to 2.58 percent.

Hospitalizations are down, now at 315 total hospitalized in the state, with 233 in acute care and 82 in ICUs.

The state has administered 2,573,607 tests with 1,479,219 testing negative.

Three more Marylanders have died from the virus, bringing the total to 3,793.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 464 (23)
Anne Arundel 10,027 (236) 12*
Baltimore City 15,582 (469) 18*
Baltimore County 17,902 (603) 23*
Calvert 950 (27) 1*
Caroline 652 (7)
Carroll 1,952 (123) 3*
Cecil 1,068 (34) 1*
Charles 2,770 (99) 2*
Dorchester 593 (10)
Frederick 4,054 (125) 7*
Garrett 74 (1)
Harford 3,039 (72) 4*
Howard 5,082 (116) 6*
Kent 304 (22) 2*
Montgomery 22,421 (807) 40*
Prince George’s 29,305 (805) 23*
Queen Anne’s 662 (25) 1*
St. Mary’s 1,302 (57)
Somerset 278 (5)
Talbot 565 (6)
Washington 1,794 (37)
Wicomico 1,992 (48)
Worcester 1,048 (26) 1*
Data not available (10) 1*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 4,616
10-19 10,435 (2)
20-29 23,386 (23) 1*
30-39 22,405 (47) 6*
40-49 19,804 (122) 3*
50-59 18,091 (311) 16*
60-69 12,096 (625) 13*
70-79 7,206 (945) 28*
80+ 5,841 (1,716) 78*
Data not available (2)
Female 65,433 (1,852) 76*
Male 58,447 (1,941) 69*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 39,257 (1,555) 55*
Asian (NH) 2,344 (143) 6*
White (NH) 31,027 (1,603) 71*
Hispanic 26,824 (439) 12*
Other (NH) 5,697 (42)
Data not available 18,731 (11) 1*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply