ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland reports 477 new coronavirus cases and three deaths, as ICU cases went down Monday morning.
Throughout the pandemic, the state has reported a total of 123,880 cases.
The statewide positivity rate went from 2.57 percent to 2.58 percent.
Hospitalizations are down, now at 315 total hospitalized in the state, with 233 in acute care and 82 in ICUs.
The state has administered 2,573,607 tests with 1,479,219 testing negative.
Three more Marylanders have died from the virus, bringing the total to 3,793.
Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|464
|(23)
|Anne Arundel
|10,027
|(236)
|12*
|Baltimore City
|15,582
|(469)
|18*
|Baltimore County
|17,902
|(603)
|23*
|Calvert
|950
|(27)
|1*
|Caroline
|652
|(7)
|Carroll
|1,952
|(123)
|3*
|Cecil
|1,068
|(34)
|1*
|Charles
|2,770
|(99)
|2*
|Dorchester
|593
|(10)
|Frederick
|4,054
|(125)
|7*
|Garrett
|74
|(1)
|Harford
|3,039
|(72)
|4*
|Howard
|5,082
|(116)
|6*
|Kent
|304
|(22)
|2*
|Montgomery
|22,421
|(807)
|40*
|Prince George’s
|29,305
|(805)
|23*
|Queen Anne’s
|662
|(25)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|1,302
|(57)
|Somerset
|278
|(5)
|Talbot
|565
|(6)
|Washington
|1,794
|(37)
|Wicomico
|1,992
|(48)
|Worcester
|1,048
|(26)
|1*
|Data not available
|(10)
|1*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|4,616
|10-19
|10,435
|(2)
|20-29
|23,386
|(23)
|1*
|30-39
|22,405
|(47)
|6*
|40-49
|19,804
|(122)
|3*
|50-59
|18,091
|(311)
|16*
|60-69
|12,096
|(625)
|13*
|70-79
|7,206
|(945)
|28*
|80+
|5,841
|(1,716)
|78*
|Data not available
|(2)
|Female
|65,433
|(1,852)
|76*
|Male
|58,447
|(1,941)
|69*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|39,257
|(1,555)
|55*
|Asian (NH)
|2,344
|(143)
|6*
|White (NH)
|31,027
|(1,603)
|71*
|Hispanic
|26,824
|(439)
|12*
|Other (NH)
|5,697
|(42)
|Data not available
|18,731
|(11)
|1*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.