By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens coach John Harbaugh got fired up Monday night when the team was playing against the Kansas City Chiefs in Baltimore. But he may be fined for what he did next.

When talking to the referee about the call in the first quarter, he took off his face mask to yell in the referee’s face. The referee was still wearing his mask.

Harbaugh could be fined $100,000.

Several NFL coaches were fined last week for violating the league’s face mask policy for coronavirus.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

