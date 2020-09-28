CORONAVIRUS IN MD:ICUs Down As Over 400 New Cases Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was Superman, the Kansas City Chiefs would be his kryptonite.

During a press conference following what Jackson called Baltimore’s “disappointing” loss to the Chiefs Monday night, he called them the team’s “kryptonite.”

Baltimore’s record against Kansas City is 0-3 in the last three years — during Jackson’s reign as quarterback. Despite a 93-yard run touchdown in the first quarter, the team lost 34-20.

But Jackson said it was up to Baltimore to get better when playing against the defending Super Bowl champions.

“We always start cranking up at the wrong time,” he said. “We have to finish how we start. We have to play better.”

When asked how Patrick Mahomes did, Jackson said “outstanding.”

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – SEPTEMBER 28: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs and Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens greet each other at the end of the game at M&T Bank Stadium on September 28, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

As for how the Ravens played, Jackson drew similarities to the Titans playoff game.

“Looked like the same thing as the Tennessee game to me,” the NFL MVP quarterback said.

The Ravens are 2-1 for the season and will face Washington at 1 p.m. on CBS this Sunday, Oct. 4.

