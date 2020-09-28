Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating an overnight shooting in central Baltimore that left one man in critical condition.
Officers responded to the 1800 block of Pennsylvania Avenue for a ShotSpotter alert at around 2:20 a.m. overnight Monday.
When they arrived they found a 37-year-old man sitting in a car suffering from gunshot wounds to his body.
He was taken to an area hospital where he is in critical but stable condition.
Central District shooting detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2411 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.