ANNAPOLIS, MD (WJZ) — The deadline has been extended to apply for 2020 Homeowners’ and Renters’ Property Tax Credits, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Monday.

The Maryland State Department of Assessments and Taxation extended the deadline from October 1 to October 31.

Homeowners receive an average credit of $1,348 on their tax bill and renters receive an average direct payment of $414.

Applications can be submitted online through Maryland OneStop.

“This is yet another step our administration is taking to ensure more of our citizens can remain safe and secure in their homes,” said Governor Hogan. “Tens of thousands of Marylanders who have not yet applied may still be eligible for these tax credits, and now have an additional month to apply for this much-needed relief.”

The homeowners’ program is meant to provide relief for eligible homeowners by setting a limit on the amount of property taxes owed based on their income.

If a resident has already paid their property tax and applies before October 31, any tax credit that the homeowner may be eligible for will be refunded by their local county finance office, the state said.

Many counties and municipalities also provide supplemental homeowners’ credits, which will be automatically applied if the applicant is approved for the state homeowners’ credit.

The renters’ program is meant to provide tax relief for eligible renters who pay high monthly rent relative to their total income and do not get federal or state housing subsidies or live in public housing.

The credit is issued in the form of a direct check payment of up to $1,000.

SDAT is also encouraging Maryland homeowners to submit an application for the Homestead Tax Credit if they have not yet done so. Once approved, the credit accrues over time by limiting the increase in taxable assessment each year to a fixed percentage.

There is a one-time application without a specific filing deadline.

Sufficiently completed tax credit applications will be processed 30-90 days after they are submitted, although online applications will be processed significantly faster than those submitted by mail.

For additional questions about these credits, applicants should visit www.taxcredits.sdat.maryland.gov or contact SDAT as follows:

Homeowners’ Property Tax Credit Program: sdat.homeowners@maryland.gov, 410-767-4433

Renters’ Property Tax Credit Program: sdat.renters@maryland.gov, 410-767-4433

Homestead Property Tax Credit Program: sdat.homestead@maryland.gov, 410-767-4433

For more information about these programs, please visit dat.maryland.gov/Pages/Tax-Credit-Programs.