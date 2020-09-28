Aleshia Ocasio On Athletes Unlimited Softball: 'I Feel An Obligation To Play & Use My Voice To Fight Social Injustice'Aleshia Ocasio discusses her experience in the inaugural season of the new professional softball league Athletes Unlimited and the importance of using her platform to create social change.

Authentic Set As 9-5 Favorite At Masked Preakness DrawKentucky Derby winner Authentic was installed as the 9-5 morning line favorite for the Preakness and drew the No. 9 post position at the draw Monday that lacked the usual fanfare of owners and trainers packing into a crowded tent in the infield at Pimlico Race Course.

Offensive Line Will Be The Key To A Ravens Win Monday Night Against The ChiefsThe Ravens game with Kansas City in Baltimore Monday night comes with the build-up as one of the biggest regular season games in team's history.

Orioles Show Progress In Second Year Of Rebuild Under EliasIt might be a while before the Orioles catch up to the Yankees, Tampa Bay and even Toronto in the AL East, but at least now there's reason to believe Baltimore is on its way up.