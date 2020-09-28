Offensive Line Will Be The Key To A Ravens Win Monday Night Against The ChiefsThe Ravens game with Kansas City in Baltimore Monday night comes with the build-up as one of the biggest regular season games in team's history.

Jays Lose Finale To Orioles 7-5, Will Face Rays In PlayoffsThe Toronto Blue Jays are set to face the Tampa Bay Rays in the first round of the postseason after losing to the Baltimore Orioles 7-5 on Sunday in their regular season finale.

Filly Swiss Skydiver To Run Against Males In PreaknessSwiss Skydiver will become the first filly since Rachel Alexandra won in 2009 to run against males in the Preakness on Saturday.

Chiefs' Andy Reid, Ravens' John Harbaugh Bring Mutual Respect Into Monday Night ClashThe relationship between Andy Reid and John Harbaugh grew roots in Philadelphia, and the two successful NFL coaches have remained friends despite competing against each other for supremacy in the AFC.