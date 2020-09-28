Comments
HOWARD COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — Taking effect Thursday in Howard County is a new plastic bag fee.
This only applies to stores in Howard County who provide customers disposable plastic bags at checkout. If a customer does not bring their own bag for their purchases they will be charged five cents per plastic bag.
Howard County’s government said the money collected from the bag fee will go into a separate “disposable plastics reduction fund” that will provide reusable bags to low-income residents.